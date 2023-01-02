Police repel terrorists’ attack in Katsina, kill one

Police have repelled a terrorist attack at a Nipping police point in the Jibia local government area of Katsina state killing one terrorist, while two policemen on duty sustained serious injuries.

The attack occured on Monday at Magama /Hirji junction along Katsina /Jibia road when the hoodlums stormed a Nipping police point and opened fire at the men on duty.

It was gathered that the policemen on duty repel the attack and killed one of the terrorists in the process.

A source also said that two police officers however sustained serious injuries and are currently recuperating in a hospital.

Shedding more light on the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in the state, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development maintained that the situation is under control.

He remarked that during the encounter, scores of the bandits had fled with gunshot wounds.

He also revealed that the police has recovered one AK 47 rifle, cash and other exhibits from the scene.

Isah disclosed, “At about 4.30 am, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked a police Nipping point at Magama–Hirji junction, along Jibia–Katsina road.

“The policemen engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

“One of the terrorists was neutralised, and one AK 47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles.





“Money and other exhibits were also recovered. Many of the terrorists escaped the scene with gunshot injuries.

“Two policemen sustained injuries during the encounter. They were taken to Jibia hospital, treated and discharged.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists. The investigation is ongoing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE