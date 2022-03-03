Police discover another explosive in Kaduna

Kaduna State police command on Wednesday said it has recovered another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in some parts of Kaduna.

Findings gathered that the recent development was coming barely 48 hours after an explosion at Dorino Hotel in Kabala West and a discovery of IED at a beer parlour located at Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway, Bye-pass, Kaduna.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the Police image-maker, Muhammad Jalige, noted that the explosive was discovered in Romi ward of Chikun local government area of the state.

He said immediately the police received the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mudasir Abdullahi, deployed bomb experts to the scene and the explosive waw successfully detonated.

“The area is now safe. We have advised residents in the area as well as other parts of the state to be vigilant on planted devices by enemies of the state at public schools, markets, health centres,” he said.

According to the spokesman, investigations are ongoing and those involved would be apprehended and brought to face the wrath of the law.

He assured that the police will not relent in its efforts of providing adequate security, advising residents to come forward and report any suspicious moment in their respective localities.

