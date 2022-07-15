Police commence strict enforcement of ban on use of Spy number plates in Gombe

Following the directives of the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on the total ban on the use of Spy number plates by vehicle owners across the country, the Gombe State Police command has commenced the enforcement without exceptions as all authorization has been revoked indefinitely.

A press release from the command signed by the PPRO ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar explained that the order was necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of Spy police number plates.

The Commissioner of Police Gombe State Police Command, Ishola Babatunde Babaita has therefore charged HODs, DPOs and other tactical commanders to effectively and professionally ensure enforcement of the order without further delay.

He also warned enforcement officers to respect the rights of the citizens and further stated that police officers and other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with the directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

The CP further enjoined the residents of the state to remain law-abiding, particularly those who hitherto have been using Spy number plates to cooperate with the Police in this regard, as the ban is solely aimed at strengthening security in the State and the nation at large.