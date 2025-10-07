Police bust kidnap syndicate in Gombe

Gombe Police Command, under the leadership of CP Bello Yahaya, has busted a cross-border kidnapping syndicate and arrested one suspect in the process just as it recovered Two AK-47 assault rifles and Eighty rounds of ammunition.

The Command therefore reiterated to the general public is commitment to rid the State of criminals and criminalities saying that it has made a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes within the state.

According to the Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement made available to Journalists on Tuesday, nn 4th October, 2025, at about 1700hrs, operatives of Operation Hattara led by CSP Ali Madaki, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Adamu Adamu, aged 30 years, an indigene of Song Local Government Area, Adamawa State, and presently residing at Jauro Jatau Quarters, Akko L.G.A., Gombe State, in connection with series of kidnappings for ransom within Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to his syndicate’s involvement in several kidnapping operations and further revealed that their arms cache was concealed in a mountainous area near Wuro Biriji Village, Song L.G.A., Adamawa.

A follow up operations, on 5th October, 2025, by the Command operatives to the said location, led to the recovery of exhibits including Two AK-47 rifles with breach numbers 05316 and 3553, Eighty rounds of live ammunition; and Seven AK-47 magazines as well as chain and padlocks and ⁠knife and four small bags.

The suspect is currently in Police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend his fleeing syndicate members and dismantle the entire kidnapping network while further developments will be communicated in due course.

Also, the Command arrested Three suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

It stated that on 1st October, 2025, at about 0800hrs, one Nasiru Ahmad, a commercial motorcyclist of Yelenguruza Quarters, Gombe, reported to the Police Command that on 26th September, 2025, at about 1430hrs, he was deceived by three unknown persons who criminally conspired among themselves and lured him to take them to Kundulum area under false pretences.

Upon arrival at the location, the suspects tied him up, drugged him with intoxicating substance and abandoned him in a secluded area and made away with his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration number FKY 99 VG, valued at ₦800,000.00.

Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives from the Command immediately swung into action and visited the scene of the crime, which led to the arrest of the first suspect.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the second and third suspects, namely: Ahmad Umar of Tukulma area; Abubakar Sanusi of Tukulma area; and Abubakar Ya’u alias ABK, aged 26 of Malam Inna Quarters, Gombe.

The suspects confessed to the commission of the crime, and two motorcycles were recovered as exhibits.

Investigation is in progress. Further developments will be communicated in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the operatives and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Gombe State and its environs.