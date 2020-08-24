Police burnt own vehicle to frame Shiites ― IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to urgently investigate the setting on fire of police operational vehicle last Saturday in Kaduna when a detachment from the Kaduna police command attacked a group of mourners.

This was contained in a petition written to the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, and signed by the president of the movement’s Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa on Monday.

The petition called on the police boss to set up an investigation panel as a matter of urgency to investigate the circumstances surrounding this senseless act of destruction of own property.

According to the statement, “Policemen were caught on camera setting their own operational vehicle ablaze shortly after they opened fire on the Ashura mourners, killing three people and wounding dozens of others.

“Many other vehicles belonging to members of the Islamic Movement were also vandalised by the rampaging policemen, who also set houses ablaze and made a number of arrests.

“It was not immediately clear why policemen would deliberately set their own vehicle on fire, but it might not be unconnected with their attempts at framing up members of the Islamic Movement, who were solemnly mourning the brutal murder of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) as is done in many parts of the Islamic world each year during this period.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…