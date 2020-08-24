Kaduna High Court judge reveals how her undergraduate son was killed in Cyprus (PHOTOS INSIDE)

A judge of the Kaduna State High Court, Justice Aminat Ahmad Bello, on Monday, gave details of how her son, Ibrahim Khaleel Bello, who was 25 years old and an undergraduate in a university in Cyprus was killed by some people in the country.

She disclosed this when she brought a petition on the killing to the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday evening.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu, of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM, Justice Bello told Mrs Dabiri-Erewa that her son, who was a third year Civil Engineering student of Girne American University in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus, spoke with her and expressed concern about his safety shortly before he was murdered.

Justice Bello said hours before her son died, he sent her a WhatsApp message that “Mama, Please I want to come back home. Wallahi if I stay here, I will just die here without anybody batting an eyelash. I just need to come back home Mama please try to understand that this isn’t a place for me.”

The statement also quoted Justice Bello as saying “I don’t believe it was an accident or a suicide as I went to Cyprus barely 24 hours it happened and got to the mortuary where there was no scratch or wound on his body.

“I suspected foul play that my son was killed as the school was not bothered in breaking the news to me on my arrival there.”

Speaking on the incident, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa demanded that justice must be served over the incident, calling on parents to be wary of sending their children to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognised by the United Nations, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country.

She assured Justice Bello that NIDCOM will work with the Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Mission in Turkey and other relevant agencies to ensure justice is done, saying “the death of Ibrahim khaleel Bello should be a tipping point to end the continuous killings of Nigerian students in that country.”

