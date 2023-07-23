Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three members of an armed syndicate for vandalising two trailer trucks in the state.

The suspects also targeted Dangote trailers plying the highways in the State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a press release, said the Police, acting on a tip-off, stormed the hideout of the syndicate at Nnokwa where three suspects were arrested vandalising two trailers.

The vandalised head of one of the trailers was recovered while the whereabouts of the other are yet to be ascertained.

“Suspects were taken into custody for interrogation. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has directed State CID Awka to take over the case for comprehensive investigation and prosecution of anyone indicted in the crime.”

