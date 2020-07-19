Police arrest 3 Anambra robbers, recover money, arms and ammunition

Three members of daredevil armed robbers, who recently robbed a businessman of his local and foreign currencies, have been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Haruna Muhammed confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement signed by him on Sunday and made available to Tribune Online.

The Anambra police spokesperson also said that part of the money and arms and ammunition, including a pump-action gun, was recovered from the armed robbers.

Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, said “On the 18/7/2020 at about 12:30 pm, following actionable intelligence, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the following Suspects. Onyebuchi Osadebe ‘m’ aged 28 years of Akwu Ukwu in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, Chibuike Ebere ‘m’ aged 23 years of Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State and Umoke Kelechi ‘m’ aged 22 years of Ikwo LGA Ebonyi State.”

According to the police image maker “The syndicate had on the 11/7/2020 around 6:15 am at Umuibu village, Akwu Ukwu allegedly robbed at gunpoint one Emmanuel Obi ‘m’ of his N700,000.00, 8,000 Euro, $3,000 dollars and some assorted phones.”

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include one pump action gun, one fabricated gun, four live cartridges, N610, 000.00 cash, 4,600 Euro cash, $600 dollars, one shuttle bus newly purchased with the victim’s money, two new tricycles and three assorted phones robbed from the victim. “the police in Anambra added.

Suspects have confessed to the crime voluntarily and the investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.

Consequently, the commissioner of Police in the state, CP John Abang has reassured the people of Anambra that the police command under his watch will continue to make Anambra State unbearable for the criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the state.

