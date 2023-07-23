As the annual week-long Odun Oba festival commenced on Sunday in the ancient city of Ondo, the Osemawe and paramount ruler of the Ondo Kingdom, Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jilo III, has assured sons, daughters, and other invited guests of adequate security.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, the Palace spokesperson, Chief Wole Benson, said Oba Osemawe has “assured all Ondo sons and daughters, well-wishers, and tourists of their safety as adequate securities have been provided.”

The first-class monarch also prayed for journey mercies for those who would be travelling down to the Ondo Kingdom for the ceremony.

The statement reads, in part: “Following the proclamation of the activities commemorating the Odun Oba at the Idijo ceremony in Ondo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo CFR, Jilo III, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, is set to celebrate this year’s Odun Oba in style.

“The Odun Oba, known as the king’s festival, marks the anniversary of monarchy in the Ondo Kingdom.

“It dates back to 1510 when the first Osemawe, Oba Pupupu, a female king, ascended the throne.

“Yearly, this festival has always been celebrated by subsequent Ondo kings.

“Odun Oba spans nine days with different activities for each day, part of which is pledging loyalty by all cadres of chiefs to the king.

“It also includes the presentation of gifts by the chiefs to the king and finally the king greeting his children and family members in a glamorous occasion,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu





Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…

46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…