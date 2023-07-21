By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his daughter, Oge Elumelu graduation from a school in London, England.

The business man took to Instagram to post pictures from the gathering.

This is coming after Tony Elumelu announced his arrival in the United Kingdom ahead of his first child Oge’s graduation.

He wrote “Oge’s graduation party”.

Her entire family, including Elumelu’s twin boys were present at the graduation ceremony to cheer her on. The family were also seen taking pictures with friends and well-wishers.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate Tony Elumelu and his daughter.

An instagram user, mercyappolos_ reacted, “I will never be broke in my life congratulations to Oge”.

Another user richygold_ said “Only tony elumelu can make wizkid attend a graduation ceremony. Old money!”

tee_ima reacted, “Elemelu don buy out wizkid. He’s always at their family gatherings.”