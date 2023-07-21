Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in fuel prices, soaring from N189 per litre to an eye-watering N617.

The impact has been keenly felt by citizens across the country, with the rising cost of fuel rippling through various facets of daily life.

As the removal of petrol subsidy persists with talks of potential palliatives seemingly stalling, Nigerians are left searching for ways to cope with the financial strain.

In this situation, motorists are trying to discover alternative means to lessen their vehicles’ fuel consumption and cushion the adverse effects on their finances.

Let us delve further into the intricacies of these simple yet effective tips to maximise fuel efficiency.

1 Smooth driving: Adopting a smoother driving style enhances fuel efficiency and ensures a safer and more comfortable journey. Avoid sudden accelerations that guzzle precious fuel and opt for gradual speed changes. Gentle braking reduces wear and tear on your vehicle while conserving fuel.

2 Keep tires inflated: Regularly check your tire pressure and maintain it at the recommended level. Underinflated tires create unnecessary rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder and consume more fuel.

3 Lighten the load in the trunk: Take a moment to declutter your car and remove any non-essential items. An organised and lighter vehicle significantly eases the burden on the engine, ultimately leading to fuel savings.

4 Turn off engine: Whenever possible, turn off your engine during prolonged stops, such as waiting at traffic lights or idling in parking lots. This small gesture significantly curtails fuel wastage and contributes to greater fuel efficiency.

5 Plan trips: Plan your trips wisely by consolidating multiple errands into one excursion. You reduce unnecessary mileage and optimise fuel usage by efficiently mapping out your routes.

6 Use Air Conditioning wisely: When driving at lower speeds, consider using natural ventilation by opening windows, particularly on pleasant weather days. For hotter climates, judiciously employ air conditioning to strike a balance between comfort and fuel conservation





7 Regular car maintenance: Embrace a proactive approach to vehicle maintenance, adhering to the manufacturer’s recommendations diligently. A well-maintained engine operates optimally, translating into notable fuel savings.

8 Observe speed limits: Respect speed limits as prescribed on various roadways. Not only does this promote road safety, but it also curtails fuel consumption, especially at higher speeds where fuel efficiency tends to decline.

9 Cruise Control: Engage cruise control on highways and long stretches of roads to maintain a consistent speed. This feature contributes to fuel conservation and alleviates the need for frequent speed adjustments.

10 Carpooling: Embrace the camaraderie of carpooling with like-minded individuals undertaking similar daily commutes. Carpooling reduces fuel consumption and eases traffic congestion, benefiting both the environment and your finances.

By implementing these simple tips, you can significantly impact your fuel consumption and, in turn, reduce your expenses during these challenging times.

Safe and efficient driving benefits your pocket and helps the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Happy driving!

