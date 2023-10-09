The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 128 suspects over their alleged involvement in various crimes across the state.

Parading some of the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia on Monday, shortly after updating the media on his three months’ achievements in office, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeoye Aderemi, said, “Out of the 128 suspects, 30 were arrested for insurgency, 38 for cultism, 39 for armed robbery, and 22 for kidnapping, with a total of 119 arms and ammunition recovered from the suspects within the period under review.

The six suspects and their receivers, who were earlier arrested for vandalising the second Niger Bridge armoured cable, and one other specialising in stealing News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) properties in Awka, were among those paraded.

The Commissioner listed the items recovered from the suspects to include a pump-action gun, locally made cut-to-size guns, a pistol and cartridges, fake police uniforms, Biafra flags, assorted charms, one roll of armoured cable, and 16 iron grills stolen from the 2nd Niger Bridge Onitsha. Others include 14 tricycles, 9 cars, and 7 motorcycles.

He noted that six kidnapped victims were also rescued by the operatives and have been reunited with their families.

CP Adeoye, while revealing that arms and ammunition are being traded in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state, assured that the operation would continue under his watch until Anambra is pronounced a crime-free state in Nigeria.

He said all the suspects will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The State Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, DCP Ibrahim Ezekiel, and the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, were also present during the media update.

