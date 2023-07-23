Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is the former governor of Nasarawa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This comes after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, stirred reactions on social media.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

Primate Ayodele recalled that before the ousted chairman, Abdullahi Adami was elected, he warned the party to choose Al-Makura who also contested for the position then but they didn’t listen.

He claimed that their ignorance of his warning led to the crisis Adamu’s reign brought into the party.

The prophet made it known that APC has gotten another chance at Redemption and if they don’t listen, they will still face repercussions.

‘’The best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC) is Senator Tanko Al-Makura. If Ganduje or any other person gets the position, the party will be rocked with crisis bigger than what it is facing now.

‘’If the party wants to move forward, they should pick him as the next chairman. I told them before choosing Adamu that Al-Makura is the best candidate but they didn’t listen and now, they have paid heavily for it.

‘’This is another opportunity for redemption. If they like they should listen and if they don’t, it’s their problem but the message I have for them is that Tanko Al-Makura is the best person they can pick.’’

