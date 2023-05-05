Kano State Police command has arrested one Ibrahim Musa, a 22 years old boy suspected to have allegedly stabbed his mother to death on Wednesday evening.

The State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa stated this in a statement issued and signed on behalf of the Kano Police Command that was made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday afternoon, said the boy was arrested at a criminal hideout at Dawakin-Tofa.

“On the 4th May 2023 at about 2200hrs (10 pm), Ibrahim Musa, ‘m’, 22 years old, was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State,” SP Kiyawa said

According to him, he was arrested shortly after stabbing his 50-year-old biological mother to death at Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and also confessed to dealing in illicit drug abuse.”

The Police then assured the 22-year-old suspect “will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation. “.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc appreciates those that assisted with information that led to the arrest and commended the Police Tactical Teams that ensure that the culprit is brought to book.”