The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former president, Goodluck Jonathan; former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former president of the senate, Bukola Saraki on Friday eulogized late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on the 13th anniversary of his death.

The Katsina-born politician died in office on May 5, 2010, after a protracted illness.

Remembering him, the PDP under whose platform he was elected president in 2007, described him as a beloved leader, who was courageous and dependable.

The main opposition party said in a tweet on its official Twitter handle: “Our late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was a beloved leader, a courageous man, humble, honest, forthright and dependable statesman. His legacies in stabilizing our nation, particularly in instilling the Rule of Law, equity and peaceful co-existence in line with the manifesto of the @OfficialPDPNig can never be forgotten.”

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, also described the late Yar’Adua as a man of peace, justice and accountability.

He tweeted: “On this day thirteen years ago, our nation lost a great and selfless leader President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a man of peace, justice and accountability.

“We look back with appreciation to God for the gift of his life and his impact on our nation.

“President Yar’Adua was an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiment. And his public life inspired many positively.

“Today we remember him for his life of service, dedication and commitment to a united and prosperous nation.

“We will continue to remember him for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria.”

Similarly, vice president, Atiku Abubakar, noted that the later former president was a devoted leader and champion of democracy.





Tweeting on his official handle, Atiku said: “In loving memory of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a devoted leader, and a champion for democracy. As we mark the anniversary of his passing on May 5, 2010, we are reminded of his unwavering commitment to the people of Nigeria and his steadfast dedication to the sanctity of the ballot and his relentless pursuit of a fair and transparent electoral process.

“President Yar’Adua was a beacon of humility and integrity, acknowledging the shortcomings of the very election that brought him to power in 2007. His ability to recognize and strive for improvements in Nigeria’s electoral system speaks volumes about his character and his devotion to the nation.

“Despite the illness that eventually claimed his life, President Yar’Adua continued to fight for a better Nigeria, initiating a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow. His enduring legacy is a testament to his passion for democracy and justice.

“As we honour his memory today, let us be inspired by his vision and unwavering determination to create a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. Thank you for your selfless service, Mr President. And may the Almighty Allah continue to grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

On his part, Saraki said: “13 years ago today, our nation lost its President, and I lost a man whom I had the privilege to call my dear friend, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“Many times, when I remember him, I am thankful for the memories and I am glad that his contributions to the nation will forever be remembered and cherished.

“I pray Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to sustain for him a place in Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE