The Chairman of DK Industries Group, Dekunle Okunrinboye, has revealed how his late uncle Adekunle Ajasin, a former governor of Ondo State, has been a great source of inspiration to him.

Okunrinboye spoke at length about the impact Ajasin had on his life and career. Ajasin who was involved in Nigeria’s pre-independence politics was described by Okunriboye as a man of integrity, courage, and vision, who was committed to the welfare of the people he served.

“Great Uncle Ajasin died just two years after I was born. I was only a child when he was alive, but as I grew older and would frequently visit Grandma Funke (his wife) before she passed also, she would tell us a lot about our childhood memories with him. When we were much younger my dad took my immediate brother and me to Baba Ajasin’s house frequently.

“We were told of how he would play with us like a child, forgetting all the political troubles at the time. He personally adored me dearly. My Dad and Baba Ajasin maintained a very cordial relationship till his very last day on earth. Many people often mistook my dad for his biological son. My grandfather, Pa. Joel Okunrinboye and Pa. Ajasin were equally close as brothers and when he (GrandPa Okunrinboye) passed, Pa Ajasin assumed the role of the father figure to my dad”.

On how Ajasin inspired him, the entrepreneur said, “I was only a child when Baba was alive and wasn’t yet born when he served as Governor. He is synonymous with quality education and transparency. From what I heard about his leadership, he and Baba Awolowo his ally offered free education.

“He brought about transparent leadership in Ondo State and Ekiti where he governed during his time. He was also instrumental in the formulation of NADECO to fight against injustice in the June 12 elections. He inspires me in no small way. His impact will remain indelible.”

Related News No Content Available

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE