The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has disclosed that its operatives have arrested a man over homicide in Abuja the nation’s capital.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing while parading the alleged suspects to newsmen.

Garba said: “On 23/09/2023 at about 2115hrs, one Mohammed Rabiu ‘m’ of Nyanya reported at Karmo Division that on the same date at about 2105hrs, he sent his boy one Benjamin to pick a phone charger for him from his car, when one Shaibu Ibrahim, attacked the said Benjamin and stabbed him severally on the body.

“The Police operatives from Karmo Division swiftly mobilized to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and the jack knife used in committing the crime was recovered from him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the complainant who sent Benjamin (the deceased) to pick his charger for him, actually has similar type of Toyota Camry car, same colours and packed close to each other.

“The deceased mistook the suspect’s car for that of the complainant’s who sent him, hence tried to open the door when the suspect pounced on him without asking questions.”

He added that: “On 03/10/2023 at about 0405hrs, Police operatives from Mabushi Division carried out raid of criminal hideout at Gishiri Village. A total of thirty- six (36) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.

“In the same operation, one Bello Ahmed AKA Wizzy Bola, a notorious and wanted armed robber terrorizing Gishiri Village and its environs was arrested. Suspect will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”

The FCT Police boss refuted the story doing rounds in the nation’s capital over the disappearance of male organ, stating that the police “has recorded over ten (10) cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the Territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths. It takes the intervention of the Police Command to prevent the loss of life and property and restore law and order. Fourteen (14) suspects who claimed that their male organ has disappeared were taken to the Hospital where the Medical Doctor confirmed that their male organs are intact and active. Consequently, they were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to appeal the residents of FCT to warn their wards and children to desist from raising false alarm. In addition, they are enjoined not to resort to jungle justice or mob action as innocent lives may be lost in the process.

“In the same vein, I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board. It is advised that they should board painted taxis from designated motor parks. It is risky to board an unpainted taxi otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’ as they may fall victim to these robbers known as one chance,” he ended.

