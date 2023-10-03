JIgawa state government has recruited 1000 graduate teachers under the J-Teach programme in the state ministry of high education.

The youth graduates have today received their contractual engagement letters in a brief ceremony led by the JIgawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, at Ahamadu Bello hall in Dutse, the state capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Malam Umar Namadi has tasked the newly 1000 recruited J-Tech beneficiaries to work hard as their permanent appointment is based on performance.

Governor Namadi said the recruitment of temporary teachers is part of the State Government’s commitment to improving the education sector and filling the existing teacher gap in the state.

It was reported that the state has over 10,000 teachers gap emanated from massive retirement or death of teachers for many years without replacement.





Governor Namadi explained that the J-Teach program will serve as a training ground for the teachers and will be absorbed into permanent and pensionable based on their commitment.

He said the recruitment of temporary J-Teach teachers is based on the need for secondary schools across the state.

“Your recruitment Is done based on merit and needs, I can boldly say none of my members of the state executive council will say this is his sister or brother.”

Governor Namadi noted that the J-Teach teachers will be evaluated, and those who have performed well will be given permanent and pensionable

He said the teachers would be posted back to their various communities.

He, therefore, charged them to be fair and dedicated.

