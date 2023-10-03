As the closure of the old terminal building at the international wing of the Lagos airport and the subsequent relocation of foreign flights to the new terminal continues to take its toll on international flights, Delta Air Lines has rescheduled its flights between Atlanta and Lagos.

The new flight schedule commences tomorrow, October 4th, 2023.

In a brief notice issued to travellers and made available to journalists, the American-based mega carrier stated: “Due to the Lagos airport terminal relocation and challenges arising, please be advised that effective 04 October 2023, our Delta flights will depart from Lagos at 1:00 pm daily and arrive Atlanta by 8:55 pm (same day).”

Under the new arrangements, check-in would commence by 7:00 am and end two hours before departure.

Hitherto the closure of the old terminal building, all foreign flights were conducted at the old terminal until the minister of aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo during his maiden visit to the Lagos airport called for the relocation of flights to the new but controversial terminal to give room for the repairs of the dilapidated old terminal.

Prior to the ministerial directive, foreign airlines had shunned the new terminal following a structural error which left out critical components like avio bridges, enough space that accommodate bigger planes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…





I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…