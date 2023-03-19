Sikiru Obarayese

Speaker of the Plateau State of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Sanda, could not secure his seat in the House as he lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly and member representing Mikang State Constituency, Naanlong Gapyil Daniel who contested on the platform of the ruling APC, lost his reelection bid to Matthew Sule of the opposition PDP in the election.

Sanda who is seeking reelection as a member representing Pengana State Constituency was defeated by a female candidate, Mrs Happiness Mathew Akawu.

Akawu gathered 9,933 votes to defeat the speaker of the state assembly who polled 9,672 in the election.