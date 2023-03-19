Sandra Nwaokolo

Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged victorious in his re-election bid for the Ibarapa East state constituency seat.

Ogundoyin secured a total of 10,039 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and other contenders, who polled 7,111 votes.

With this win, Ogundoyin will be returning as a third-time member of the state assembly. His re-election has been greeted with congratulatory messages from his supporters and political associates.

The Speaker has expressed gratitude to his constituents for their unwavering support and promised to continue representing their interests at the state assembly.

