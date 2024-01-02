Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has urged President Bola Tinubu-led administration to consider a review of the security architecture with a view to making it more proactive and strategic towards addressing the unabating challenges.

Senator Mark said a review will identify the loopholes and devise a means to end the bloodshed.

He said the Plateau incidents, in which scores of citizens were needlessly massacred, should be a wake-up call that the security challenge needs urgent attention.

According to Mark, “It will not be out of place to declare an emergency on security. Any step taken to end the continued killing of citizens will be worth the trouble.”.

He urged the government and security agencies to do more, saying that life has become so cheap in Nigeria today as if people have lost humanity in them.

The former two-term Senate President implored the government to collaborate with subnational governments in the task of enforcing peace and security in the country.

Specifically, Mark commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State, just as he suggested that residents should be alert and cooperate with security operatives in order to prevent reoccurrences.

He called for harmonious relationships between and among various ethnic and religious adherences in the country.

Senator Mark counselled against taking grievances to the extreme, pointing out that “there are legitimate channels to address grievances instead of resorting to self-help. ”

