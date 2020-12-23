Plateau govt uncovers plots to attack communities

Plateau State government has uncovered plots by some criminal elements to attack some communities in the state during the yuletide season, even as it pointed out that the state will ensure strict compliance to all COVID-19 protocols.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, who disclosed this at the stakeholders meeting which includes traditional rulers and religious leaders on Wednesday in Jos said the Governor mandated the meeting to foster a more community-driven response to intelligence and surveillance so as to assist security agencies with useful information to enable them to respond to any threat of attack by criminals.

Atu said the State Government is working with the security agencies to be more proactive rather than reactive adding that the State has strengthened Operation Rainbow to ensure that it complements the security effort.

At the end of the meeting, the stakeholders resolved to reinforce surveillance and intelligence gathering in all communities and directed that all security threats should be reported immediately using the appropriate channels while vigilante groups and community watch groups should be motivated.

It further resolved that motorcycles and tricycles are banned from operating on Friday 25th, Saturday, December 26, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021 across the 17 Local Governments while all boundary routes into the state and within the Local Government Areas should be monitored and check-points mounted to monitor movements.

On the second wave of COVID-19, Professor Atu who represented the state governor at the meeting said the State government does not intend to impose a lockdown in response to the second wave of COVID-19 but will ensure strict compliance to all protocols.

He said the Governor has directed that strong measures must be taken to ensure that people are sensitised to observe all the COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.

The meeting further resolved that COVID-19 testing should be enhanced in all Local Government Areas while all sample collection centres are publicised to encourage voluntary testing and directed that all recreational centres are to be closed until further notice.

