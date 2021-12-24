Plateau generates over N20bn in 2021 ― Revenue boss

The Executive Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PIRS), Mr Dashe Arlat Dasogot said the service has generated over N20.060 billion between January and November 2021.

Mr Dasogot who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation in the outgoing year noted that the service had the task of generating N21.717 billion under the 2021 budget and expressed optimism that it will surpassed the mandate if December revenue is collated.

The Executive Chairman pointed out Mr that N7.484 billion was generated at the first quarter, N6.980 billion second quarter, N3.183 and N2.411 billion was generated at third and fourth quarters respectively.

He disclosed that the Service will embarked on the collection of Development Levy of N300 from each citizen of Plateau State from 2022 as enshrined in the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service Law, 2021.

“We are calling for perfect collaboration with Government Departments, Ministries and Agencies and to ensure that we maximize the law on harmonization so that every MDA come up alive in collections of revenue.

“The Development levy we have mentioned for citizens, it is mandatory that we contribute for the progress of our state. It is done in every state, like in Lagos, it is call Neighborhood Improvement Levy but in Plateau, we call it Development Levy.

“If it is collected, it will be used for the development of the area that was collected and we are all aware that security is paramount in the rural areas across the country and it is unfair that our traditional rulers lack some basic things that will bring about development.”

He encouraged all citizens in Plateau state to get their TIN numbers and pay their tax as of when due to avoid any friction with government agents.

Mr. Arlet noted that the agency would make maximum use of the law which permits them to sanction tax defaulters.

