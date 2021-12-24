COVID-19: FG flags off 2nd wave of register for poor people in urban Anambra

The Federal Government of Nigeria has flagged off its COVID-19 second waves Rapid Response Register (RRR), in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the programme is a response to the poor living in urban centres that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Ahajiah Sadiya Umar Farouq, who flags off the programme at the SIP conference hall, Government House Awka, Anambra State, on Friday, said the register would only identify residents in the state that have been made poorer due to the pandemic, targeting mainly businessmen/women.

The Minister was represented by Engr. Bede Okoye, the Anambra State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU).

According to the Minister, the scheme was designed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), in partnership with the World Bank, to cushion the effect of the people affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the target group for the RRR will be drawn largely from urban poor and vulnerable populations not yet supported through the existing National Social Safety Nets Project, non-traditional poor in urban and semi-urban highly populated settlements and/or slums impacted by COVID-19. And that those eligible for registration into the Rapid Response Register will consist mainly of low-income earners involved in the informal sector, low-level private-sector employees that lost their jobs because of the pandemic and urban poor/destitute and persons with disabilities.

She noted that Registrars employed for the programme has been deployed to all the 21 Local Government Areas Headquarters of the State for onward commencement of the registration/revalidation, slated for next week.

