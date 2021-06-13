Plateau directs full implementation of autonomy for legislative, judiciary arms

Plateau State government has reached an agreement with the judiciary and legislative arms of the state on the full implementation of their autonomy.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong who disclosed this at a dinner and lecture to mark Democracy Day 2021 at the Banquet Hall of the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, said prior to the clamour for implementation of autonomy across the nation, his administration had put in place structures for autonomy and even implemented some aspects.

“This includes establishing the Judicial Service Commission and the House of Assembly Service Commission which are the administrative fulcrums of the two arms of Government among others.”

He said with the agreement reached on modalities for implementation, he has directed that all funds accruing to the two arms of Government should immediately be transferred to them. This he said will continue to be the practice henceforth.

“Based on the arrangement, after every FAAC monthly allocations are received and Internally Generated Revenues ascertained, statutory charges and liabilities will be deducted before each arm of Government is given what belongs to them.”

The Governor who commended the Speaker of the House of the Assembly and the Chief Judge for their understanding and cooperation throughout the negotiations said there is no winner no vanquished.

He then called on Judiciary and Legislative workers unions to ensure they get back to work immediately as anything short will amount to absence from duty which attracts “no work no pay.”

The Governor also received the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality from the Chairman, Retired Justice Philomina Lot who said they received over a hundred petitions and struck out a few but had many petitioners appear to make their cases.

The Governor assured that the state will implement all the recommendations relating to it and forward those concerning the Federal Government and its agencies appropriately.

Guest Lecturer Prof Andrew Zamani, DG ITF Sir Joseph Ari, and acting DG NIPSS Gen. Udaya rtd all commended Governor Lalong for pursuing peace and tackling insecurity which has brought about investment and development in the State.

Deputy Governor Prof Sonny Tyoden and Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu used the commemoration of the two years of the second tenure to reaffirm the commitment of the Lalong Rescue Administration to implement all its projects and fulfil its campaign promises.

