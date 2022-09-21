Pipeline surveillance: Task force destroys oil bunkering camp in Bayelsa

A Joint Task Force in charge of pipeline surveillance and protection in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has said it had destroyed an illegal crude oil bunkering camp being operated by some people at the Igbomotoru section of Tebidaba/Brass Agip pipeline

According to a field report by the task force, signed by the chairman of Darlon Oil and Gas Limited, Chief Levi Wilson, the operation which took place on September 10 was successful due to the presence of the military base near Igbomotoru communities.

The report further revealed that some of the items discovered and destroyed include storage tanks, ovens, pumping machines, power generating sets and make-ship houses where the crude oil thieves take shelter.

Chief Wilson further explained that the target of the task force was to boost crude oil productivity by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), which would in turn increase the revenue of the state and the Federal Government and enable NAOC to meet its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) obligations to host communities.

Parts of the report read: “Today, September 10, at about 0847hrs the NSCDC, Marine police, mopol, soldiers and the company’s staff headed by DSC Philemon Matthew, carried out destruction of illegal refineries at Igbomotoru section of Tebidaba/Brass Agip pipeline.

“From our investigation, the massive illegal refinery which is located at Igbomotoru environs belongs to one Mr Endurance a.k.a. Amagbein who also hails from Igbomotoru. The destruction exercise was successful. Officers and men are back to base at about 1848hrs.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

ASUU, FG must find middle ground to end strike ― Gbajabiamila

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Queen Elizabeth II: Lessons From A Monarch





ASUU, FG must find middle ground to end strike ― Gbajabiamila