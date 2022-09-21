DSS, CBN, NSCDC arrest 14 suspects in Kano for selling new naira notes

Operatives of the Department of State Services in conjunction with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 14 persons including a lady with millions of naira in their possession for allegedly dealing in the sale of new naira notes in Kano.

Speaking with pressmen on Tuesday, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Zakari while parading the suspects at NSCDC State Headquarters in Kano, said they were apprehended within the metropolis in the capital of Kano State.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended during a joint operation as part of efforts to check the illegal act which contravenes the CBN Act, Section 20 to counterfeit, hawk, sell or otherwise trade the Naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank.

He listed the suspects as Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro, 82; Haruna Yahaya, 42; Rabiu Ibrahim, 34; Ismaila Mohammad Umar, 20; Nura Aminu, 45, Nasiru Adamu, 40 and Nazef Lawal, 20.

The rest are Sulaiman Tijjani, 35; Mustapha Ismail Haruna, 47; Aminu Jibril, 23; Lawal Ibrahim, 40; Abubakar Jibril, 45; Abdullahi Hassan, 30, and Fatima Ibrahim, 30.

He then promised that the NSCDC, DSS and CBN will continue to clamp down on the perpetrators of the illegal act which is a punishable offence under the CBN Act.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the act of spraying naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on it, squeezing handling as well as counterfeit of the country currency notes, are an abuse of the Naira, and punishable by the law.”





According to him, “As as soon as investigation into the matter is completed, the suspects would be charged to court.”

While speaking in an interview, one of the suspects, Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro said nothing incriminating was found on him because he was at the place to settle a dispute between some of suspects and security agents.

However, another suspect stated that “We were forced to engage in the business in the process of making ends meet.” adding that if they were let off the hook “we will not go back to it.”