Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) in Lagos made history on Saturday by hosting Nigeria’s first-ever airport wedding.

The ceremony took place in the terminal’s ticketing hall and was attended by a large gathering of family, friends, and well-wishers.

The couple, Alli Olamide Miracle and Agboola Abiodun Qudus, exchanged their vows against the backdrop of departing and arriving flights, symbolising their union amidst the hustle and bustle of travel.

Dubbed ‘My Airport Wedding,’ the event aimed not only to celebrate love but also to highlight MMA2 as more than just a place for flight operations.

Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), expressed enthusiasm about the event’s impact on Nigeria’s aviation and entertainment industries.

“We are thrilled to pioneer this unique event at MMA2,” Yinka-Olawuyi remarked. “It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and creating memorable experiences for our passengers and terminal users.”

“With our slogan ‘More than a Terminal’, Bi-Courtney continues to redefine airport experiences,” Yinka-Olawuyi added.

“This event underscores our dedication to offering more than just travel convenience.”

MMA2 stands as Nigeria’s first and only privately-funded airport, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

