Nine associates of an embattled former Chairman of the Park Management System, Oyo state, Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxillary have been remanded in prison for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects are, Olaniyi Abiodun, Kamoru Yusuf, Odunayo Ismaika, Kolawole Joshua and Oladosun Kunle.

Others are, Fatai Abidemi, Oluwoke Akanbi, Sarafadeen Adewale and Tirimisiyu Odunayo.

They were arraigned on a 16 count charge at Ibadan Magistrate Court, Iyaganku on friday but pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The charges are, conspiracy, armed robbery, an attempted murder and unlawful possession of fire arms.

They were alleged alleged of attacking, maiming and dispossessing people of their valuables running into millions of naira in Ibadan

The charge sheets read in part, “That you, ( suspects) and others now at large on 29th May 2023 at about 14:00 pm at Governor Seyi Makinde”s residence, Ikolaba area, Ibadan in the Magistrate Court District did conspire together to commit felony to wit armed robbery and, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 6 (B) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R 11 Vol 14 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.”

The defence counsel, Barr J. D. Olaniyan argued that the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case noting the charges levelled against his clients.

He, thereby, prayed the Court to remand the suspects at Agodi Correctional Centre, pending the time that the case would be assigned to a competent court of law for hearing.

His argument is that their counsels families and relations would have access to them at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan.

He argued further that the “Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case with the nature of the charges which ranges from attempted murder to armed robbery.





“I, therefore, pray the Court to remand them at Agodi Correctional Centre for accessibility and convenience.

“This will make it easier to their counsels to prepare their defence as well bail application.”

In his ruling, Magistrate, S.H. Adebisi said the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case noting the charges ranges from conspiracy, armed robbery to attempted murder which is a capital offence.

He, therefore, ordered them to be remanded in prison and subsequently adjourned the case till 26th July 2023.

Families and relations who thronged the Court broke down in tears as they watched helplessly as suspects were been led to the NCS waiting van.

