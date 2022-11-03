Pharmacist donates five-classroom block to Anambra govt in memory of father

Education
By Michael Ovat- Awka
Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Anambra, Catholic church building Anambra ,Anambra community abolishes sales, use of hard drug, Traders on red alert over gas leakage in Onitsha market, Vigilante leader arrested over alleged kidnapping in Anambra, NPC commences trial census in Anambra, AWKACCIMA Commerce state government

A Nigerian pharmacist, Mr Emeka Okafor, has donated a five-classroom block with a library to the Anambra State government.

Okafor built the block of classrooms in memory of his late father, Mr Emmanuel Okafor.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the block was attached to the Community Primary School, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

In his speech, while handing over the edifice to the government, Mr Okafor, who is also a product of the school, explained that the donation was his own way of giving back to the school that made him a great personality, while  promising to always keep the library up to date.

He charged the pupils to take their studies seriously since education is an antidote to mental and physical slavery and a highly priced tool for individual and national development.

Inaugurating the building on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, described the edifice as part of the initiative the present administration led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, had adopted to renovate schools that are dilapidated and raise them to smart institutions.

The commissioner commended the benefactor, Mr Okafor, for answering the clarion call of the good-spirited individuals of Anambra State and beyond and to partner with the state government in areas of education, investment and infrastructure development in schools.

In her brief address, the headmistress, Community Primary School, Amawbia, Lady Gloria Anedu, stated that the project would contribute in no small measure to the uplift and development of education in the area.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Education

C’River teachers’ institute takes lead in digital literacy hub

Education

Edo varsity to graduate 283 students

Education

Six private universities in Nigeria with female VCs

Education

Sahara group to build innovation centre for UNILAG, gives students N39m scholarships

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More