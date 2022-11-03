Pharmacist donates five-classroom block to Anambra govt in memory of father

A Nigerian pharmacist, Mr Emeka Okafor, has donated a five-classroom block with a library to the Anambra State government.

Okafor built the block of classrooms in memory of his late father, Mr Emmanuel Okafor.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the block was attached to the Community Primary School, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

In his speech, while handing over the edifice to the government, Mr Okafor, who is also a product of the school, explained that the donation was his own way of giving back to the school that made him a great personality, while promising to always keep the library up to date.

He charged the pupils to take their studies seriously since education is an antidote to mental and physical slavery and a highly priced tool for individual and national development.

Inaugurating the building on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, described the edifice as part of the initiative the present administration led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, had adopted to renovate schools that are dilapidated and raise them to smart institutions.

The commissioner commended the benefactor, Mr Okafor, for answering the clarion call of the good-spirited individuals of Anambra State and beyond and to partner with the state government in areas of education, investment and infrastructure development in schools.

In her brief address, the headmistress, Community Primary School, Amawbia, Lady Gloria Anedu, stated that the project would contribute in no small measure to the uplift and development of education in the area.