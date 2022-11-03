FUOYE gets approval for medicine and surgery

Vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fasina, has warned the newly-matriculated students of the institution against cultism, rape, prostitution and examination fraud, saying perpetrators of such nefarious acts will be sent out of the system summarily.

Professor Fasina gave the warning at the matriculation ceremony of the 7,433 new students recently admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session.

While disclosing also that the university had been granted approval by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN) to run Medicine and Surgery, the VC noted that the institution had been given the leeway to kick-start the course with a maximum of 50 students from 2022/2023 session.

He expressed delight at the approval granted to the university to run a Health and Medical Science Faculty, saying this would boost the ranking of the institution by national and global agencies.

He said: “MDCAN had given us the approval to admit 50 students to begin Medicine and Surgery in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences.

“We have facilities on ground; facilities for Basic Medical Sciences courses will be used to kick-start the programme.”

The VC said the university had remained a citadel of learning renowned for research, moral upbringing, community service and sound academic programmes, warning the students that FUOYE is not a fertile ground for those with criminal tendencies.

He charged the new students to be diligent and respect the rules of the institution, saying “the matriculation oath that you took today is a bond between you and the university.”

“We are one of the best behaved students among the Nigerian universities. No case of sexual harassment and cultism had been recorded here. We don’t tolerate such because our students have been properly baked right from inception to know that such attracts outright dismissal.

“About 53,000 admission seekers applied for admission here out of which 7,433 were admitted, so this is a unique opportunity for you,” he said.

Fasina said the university now operates 11 faculties running a full-fledged courses, adding FUOYE was ranked sixth among the ivory towers operating in Nigeria, and that the tempo must be kept going.