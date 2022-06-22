Peter Obi visits Wike in Rivers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and one of the frontline contestants in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Wednesday visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

Their meeting is coming three days after Peter Obi’s return from his trip to Egypt where he had gone to study the country’s education, power, planning and finance achievements.

Also, recall that Governor Wike in recent times lost out in the race for presidential aspirant and vice president position in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As of the time of filing this report, the reason behind Obi’s visit to Governor Nyesom Wike is still undisclosed.

