Peter Obi tasks supporters on tolerance

By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has tasked his supporters to be tolerant of dissenting views as they canvass support from Nigerians to swell their camp ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former Governor of Anambra State said it was important that his supporters know that there was so much work to be done to win more Nigerians and the electorate on the side of the party and his candidature.

He said the Nigerian of his dream would never undermine gender or creed in its effort to make the country work for all Nigerians irrespective of their status, tongue or creed.

Obi who said this on his verified Twitter handle, on Sunday, maintained: “I sincerely thank my supporters for believing in me and my commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria. However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions and possibly learn from them.

“While the frustration and anger in the country are understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.

“The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria,” he stated on his verified Twitter post.

