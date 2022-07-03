Again, gunmen kidnap two catholic priests in Edo

By Hendrix Oliomogbe- Benin
FILE PHOTO

Barely two weeks after the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Odia by daredevil kidnappers at Ikabigbo Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, some unknown gunmen on Sunday abducted two Catholic clergymen, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Center, Ugboha in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

A statement by the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor said that the Command was informed of the incident by the Divisional Police Officer, Ugboha, Edo State.

Nwanbuzor explained that the DPO was alerted of the latest kidnap of St. Dominic Catholic Church Ugboha, adding that he was informed by the Catholic authority via WhatsApp that the above clerics were attacked, kidnapped and taken to an unknown place by some kidnappers along the Benin-Auchi Expressway between Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwonde Local Government Area and Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area.

According to the spokesman,  the Commissioner Of Police, Edo State, Alhaji Abutu Yaro immediately dispatched police operatives to the area to carry out an aggressive and well-coordinated manhunt in arresting the kidnappers and rescue the men of God unhurt.

Nwanbuzor said: “The CP solicits for the cooperation of the general public in giving information to the Police and other sister security agencies in Policing Edo State.”

