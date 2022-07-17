Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo

Peter Obi,  the Labour Party presidential candidate, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday.

Baba-Ahmed took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the meeting.

The visit may likely be to gather wider acceptance and support for their presidential ambitions.

Baba-Ahmed stated: “Earlier today, myself and H. E. #PeterObi in company of other #NgLabour chieftains consulted with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.”

Baba-Ahmed is the founder of Baze University, Abuja. 

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed is a 46-year-old and former senator representing Kaduna North.

He became Peter Obi’s running mate after a chieftain of the party and former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, withdrew his interest to contest for the office of vice president, under the platform of the LP. 

 

