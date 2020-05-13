PETAN commends Sylva, Wabote on NLNG’s Train 7

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for working tirelessly, with the support of Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, to bring hope to the indigenous service companies in ensuring that all hurdles impeding the award of Train 7 contract of the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Ltd are cleared, most especially in the present difficult times.

According to the National Chairman, PETAN, Nik Odinuwe, “I can tell you categorically that if not for his tenacity, this opportunity would have slipped us. This is a welcome news and it brings hope to all well-meaning Nigerians and the indigenous service companies.

“With this epic achievement, Nigeria is assured of increased job opportunities, over 12,000 jobs during Train 7 construction, increased LNG production from 22 to 30 million metric tonnes per annum, increased Foreign Direct Investment, a secured position as a top supplier of LNG in the world, and increased revenue to the Federal Government.

“Increased domestic LPG (cooking gas) availability and price stability, increased local content and capacity development, further reduction of gas flaring and stimulation of the Nigerian economy.”

The PETAN boss reiterated that the tenacity, foresight and visionary leadership of Sylva, will make NLNG, one of Nigeria’s best investments, become even more profitable.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari, APC Betrayed Almajarai, Poor Nigerians ― PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely betrayed almajarai and other downtrodden, poor and vulnerable Nigerians after using them to get into power in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged… Read full story

Unpaid Salaries: Polytechnic Staff Seek Akeredolu’s Intervention

Staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State have called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the crisis in the institution, over the non-payment of their salaries for six months by the management of the institution… Read full story

I Rejected N8m To Promote Bleaching Creams, Says Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem

A former housemate of reality show, Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem, on Monday, May 11, spoke on how she rejected the sum of N8 million for promotion of bleaching creams from a company producing them. Khafi, who had a brush with her employer, the British Metropolitan Police, for taking part in the reality show and who… Read full story

The Wasting Fruits Of Benue

From time, Benue has maintained its prominence of being the food basket of the nation. It simply implies that the state is blessed with arable farmland. Aside this, it also plays host to the second largest river in the country, River Benue as well as other streams that run throughout the year, thereby providing accessible… Read full story

POLITICS: Predatory Politics Is The Norm Since The Passage Of Awo —Shonibare

Apart from Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s photograph being hung in the most prominent part of the wall in the main sitting room of our home and the fact that, even at primary school (Oke- Ira Primary and Preparatory School- which was the preparatory school of St Saviour’s School, Railway Compound, Ebute- Metta)… Read full story

Unity Meets Industry: How Igbajo People Built Century-Old Plank Business In Ibadan

Although Bodija timber market is the headquarters for the purchase of timber in Ibadan metropolis, the Sango market could be called a mega market in terms of size, operation and system of administration. The history of Sango timber market is the history of Igbajo community in Ibadan since the 1920s. Igbajo is ancient… Read full story

Infections Of The Infectious Diseases Bill

On October 5, 2018, the National Assembly passed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Bill, which was assented to by the President and thus became an Act on November 8, 2018. This Act is part of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being an Act of the National Assembly, which is comprised of representatives of… Read full story