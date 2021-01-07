Persistent doubts over COVID-19 worries PTF

The persistent high level of doubt among Nigerian concerning the existence of COVID-19 in the country is giving the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic serious cause for concern.

The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave this position during a briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, imploring well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the media to help change the trend.

He said the PTF, on its part, would intensify efforts on risk communication and community engagement to help the nation overcome some of the challenges.

Mustapha stated: “As the Government is working round the clock to secure safe and right vaccines for the country, we call on the Media, Traditional and Religious as well as our community leaders to pass the right message to their followers so that together, we can win this war against this virus.

“To overcome some of these challenges, the PTF will intensify the risk communication and community engagement to create awareness. The share level of doubts about the virus is alarming and I call on everyone to become advocates in support of the National Response.

“The PTF is working to develop new Health Protection Regulations to support existing COVID-19 protocols and to strengthen compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions across the country,” he said

He also said that the PTF is very concerned about the increasing daily numbers being recorded in the country.

According to him, as at Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 1,664 infections, which he said is yet another all-time high in Nigeria and urged all Nigerians to take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.

The PTF boss added: “It is better to wear a face mask than being on a ventilator. We have consistently appealed to all Nigerians to stay safe and act in most defensive and protective ways by complying with the NPIs already prescribed. We urge you all, at this point, to raise and be our brother’s keeper by taking the expected responsibility. Remind your neighbour to do the right thing in view of the imminent danger facing us as a country and the world in general.

“Our records show that our test per million (TPM) is at 4,695 while our test positivity rate (TPR) is at 9.6 per cent and our Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has increased to three per cent haven recorded 1,324 deaths, these data are not encouraging.”

He pointed out that Nigeria just crossed the one million mark for testing across the federation, saying that testing remains a key strategy of the National Response.

Mustapha urged the states to revamp testing and contact tracing in the bid to curb the menace of the virus, adding: “It is only through testing that we can know our status and treat early if infected. This will provide among other things, evidence for effective feedback, course correction, experience learning and sharing, as well as optimize documentation systems for future reference.

Mustapha also expressed concern that some Nigerians continue to present fake results when travelling outside the country and that this remains a major source of concern to the government.

He further stated: “It has become embarrassing to note that some Nigerians continue to present fake results when travelling outside the shores of this country. This remains a major source of concern to the Federal Government.

“The PTF has directed private laboratories to immediately put in place measures to validate results and ensure that all passengers are registered on the travel portal before samples are processed to stop this activity.”

On the vaccines being expected, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, who also spoke at the briefing, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, himself and other prominent Nigerians will be among the first set to receive the vaccine on live television to help drive awareness.

Speaking in terms of the prioritisation of vaccines and strategic country leadership, he said: “We will like to see a situation where Mr President, the Vice President, the SGF, critical leaders come and take the vaccine in the full glare of the public to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe. So we have to make provisions for those.”

