Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano

A Kano High Court has restrained Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from deducting salaries of judiciary workers pending the determination of a motion on notice filed before it.

The presiding judge, Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba, in an interim order, directed that the defendants, their agents or whomsoever acting on their behalf must comply with the agreement dated December 19, 2019, entered into between Kano State Government and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council by paying the plaintiffs and JUSUN members their full salary scale under Consolidated Judicial Staff Salary Structure.

The plaintiffs in the suit are Mukhtar Rabiu Lawan, Sule Aliyu, Sani Yau, Zahran A. Fagge, Yahaya Muhammad Sani, Hussaini Imam Galadanchi, Bashir Lawan Abdullahi, Haruna Ahmed, Kabiru Usman Danbatta, Fatihu Wada Khalil, Auwalu Nidi Sitti, Auwalu Mohammed, Abubakar El-Yakub and Sani Lmido.

The instituted the suit for themselves and representatives of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Kano State Chapter.

The defendants are the Governor of Kano State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance, Head of Service of Kano State and Accountant General of Kano State.

It would be recalled that the plaintiffs sued the defendants over deduction of their salaries in the months of November and December 2020.

The workers are also demanding the refund of two months’ deduction.

The case was then adjourned to January 28, 2021, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

