Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, official says

US Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.

NAN/REUTERS

