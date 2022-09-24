Peller donates ICT centre, blocks of classrooms, boreholes to Oke-Ogun community

Member of the House of the Representatives, representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Honourable Shina Peller on Friday commissioned a fully-equipped Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre and six blocks of classrooms for Oke-Ogun community.

Peller, a member of the 9th National Assembly in the company of the National Secretary of the Accord Party, Hon. Abiola Adebukola Ajaja and other chieftains of the commissioned blocks of 6 classrooms at Muslim Grammar School, Iseyin, and three industrial boreholes at Oke Oja, Kara, and Atori all in Iseyin.

Speaking at the commissioning, Peller said it is borne out of his passion to represent his people well saying “One of the important obligations of the house of representatives member is the constituency outreach, which means outside community oversight functions and making laws.”

“So community outreach is the ability of a representative to be able to facilitate projects that will make the lives of its constituents better. Today we have been moving from one place to the other to commission different projects, at first we had a plan to commission a total of 21 projects across the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency but time couldn’t permit us and we decided to restrict it for this time to Iseyin and probably when we start campaign properly we can begin to commission projects in other local government areas.

“Today (Friday) we have commissioned industrial boreholes, we’ve commissioned a set of classrooms, and we are here commissioning this ICT centre, what informs the need for us to create this ICT centre is for us to begin to build a standard for the young children of Oke Ogun from the junior secondary schools, so I want an Oke Ogun area where the junior secondary school children are computer savvy.

“The reason for this is that the rest of the world has advanced and when it comes to technology and telephone, social media you will agree with me that the average child in Nigeria has been exposed to compete directly with his peers in any part of the world, so whether we like it or not we need to now start to build the foundation for them from the junior secondary school level, that is the why we’ve created this ICT centre we have commissioned today.”

“We have partnered with some organizations who are still coming here to bring teachers that will begin to teach these young children and the plan is to engage the secondary schools in Oke Ogun and have an agreement with them to teach the first three students of every class at JSS examinations, so once they complete their JSS exam, the first three students of every school will automatically come to Shina Ayo ICT centre for a free enrollment into this ICT centre and the plan like have said is to equip them with the right knowledge to be able to compete with their peers around the world and this part of what we’ve been doing to help build a better society for our youths and the entire populace that I’m representing, and we still have more that we will do by the grace of God,” Peller said.

Meanwhile, Ajaja lauded Peller for bringing the dividend of democracy to members of his constituency.

She said, “I give kudos to Hon. Shina Peller, and I am so happy and excited about all the projects commissioned so far, this really showed that Hon Shina Peller really loves his people, he did not come in 2018 to deceive them, he went to the House of Representatives and brought to them the dividends of democracy and it is my wish and prayer that come 2023 they will support and give him all the support to represent them at the senate so that they can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy from him.” she said.

