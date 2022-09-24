Nigeria Air begins recruitment exercise ahead of launch

The new national carrier for Nigeria, Nigeria Air Limited, has commenced recruitment of qualified crew members for key positions ahead of its official launch.

This was contained in a memo posted on the official Twitter account of the Federal Ministry of Aviation late Friday night.

The memo reads in part “Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions: Experienced, and current B737 Captains; Experienced, and Current B737 First Officers; Experienced, and Current B737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred).”

According to the memo, the positions which are based in Lagos and Abuja attract competitive salaries.

The Ministry added that “an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the Nigeria Air website.”

It added that candidates who meet the requirements of the current operational positions should as a matter of urgency forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs).

The memo added that only suitable candidates will be invited for interview, noting that those who did not meet up with the criteria won’t get a response from the ministry.

“Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview. We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria.”

The Nigeria Air Limited, which is the new National Carrier of Nigeria is expected to be launched shortly with “Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter with B787 aircraft for international operations.

“The new airline will be owned by a Nigerian private investor consortium together with a 5 percent federal government holding, including Ethiopian Airlines shareholding.”

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika stated that the choice of Ethiopian Airlines (ET) Consortium as the preferred bidder for the airline was a result of a careful, detailed and ICRC-governed selection process.