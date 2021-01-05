PDP warns against opening parallel secretariat in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the public of what it says is a clandestine plot by certain individuals to set up “a strange office” in Osogbo, Osun State, and purport such to be the Osun State secretariat of the PDP.

A statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, informed that its legitimate is the one on 3 Ikirun road.

It said: “For the avoidance of doubts, the PDP states in unequivocal terms that our legitimate state secretariat in Osun State remains our office located at Km 3, Ikirun Road, besides Federal Road Safety Corps Office, Biket Area, Osogbo, Osun State.

“It is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognise any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.

“All party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in Osun state and the nation at large, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all security agencies, the media and the general public should take note and be guided by this accordingly.”

The national leadership of the PDP charged all the party members in Osun State to continue to work together and “not be distracted by any such divisive plots, especially at this time that our party is working relentlessly to rescue our nation from misrule.”

