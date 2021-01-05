Confusion over fresh hike in electricity tariff

There is confusion among electricity consumers and distribution companies over a fresh hike in electricity tariff.

On Tuesday, a report by a national daily emerged saying that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved over 50 per cent hike in electricity tariff payable by customers of the 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The report added that according to a revised Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) signed by the new Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, on December 30, 2020, and sighted Tuesday, the new tariff increase took effect on January 1, 2021, and supersedes the previous Order NERC/2028/2020.

However, in a reaction to this report, the Presidential Adviser on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari, faulted the report.

Zakari said on Twitter: “that Bands D&E remain frozen. A, B and C remain as is. Changes to Inflation and FX that is flat are process.”

Another national daily also on Tuesday reported that NERC has approved a minor review of electricity tariff for Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), increasing electricity cost for consumers under the franchise area.

However, Tribune Online checks with IBEDC show that the DisCo is yet to receive any communication or approval for any tariff increase from NERC.

The IBEDC official Tribune Online spoke with said the Disco has not effected an increment to its tariff, adding that there was no truth to the report.

However, the official said that IBEDC was observing the situation along with other Discos and would issue a statement in due course.

Tribune Online also contacted NERC who are yet to respond as at the time of this report.

