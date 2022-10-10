PDP presidential campaign flag-off: Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria if elected

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has vowed that a vote for the PDP will translate to the restoration of a viable economy, good education and total rescue of the country from the negative change inflicted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

Atiku stated this on Monday while during the official flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He recalled that all the years of the PDP government from 1999 to 2015, Nigeria was taken forward positively, having peace and progress but in 2015, Nigerians erroneously asked for change and got a negative change that brought the country to where it is economically and otherwise.

He vows that a vote for PDP in 2023 would be a vote for hope, rescue and back to good governance.

“I swear, if you vote for PDP, you will all go back to school, you will all get jobs, and there will be adequate security. During the PDP era from 1999 to 2015, we had peace, we had progressed, and there was security but Nigerians said they wanted change; is the change you wanted? Is this the kind of change you want to continue with”. He questioned.

The former vice president however dedicated his campaign to Akwa Ibom State, expressing that there is so much progress and uninterrupted development as the state has consistently voted the PDP as the ruling party.

“Nigeria wishes to be like Akwa Ibom State, which has not changed party since 1999 and has recorded so much progress. I dedicate the campaign to success in the state. I love Akwa Ibom State”. In his words.

In his speech, the PDP National Chairman, Prof. Iyiocha Ayu stated that the movement was more than just a political rally as Nigeria is not interested in personal worries but simply waiting for PDP’s rescue mission in 2023.

“Nigeria cannot sleep because of worries. We make a covenant to rescue the economy of Nigeria and ensure jobs for the youths. Every PDP government performed well. Bring Atiku next year to rescue Nigeria.

“Try it and see: PDP will not disappoint the country if voted into power in 2023”. Ayu promised.

On his part, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal said the duo of Atiku and Okowa would rescue Nigeria from its problems.

“Today is a very historic day in the history of Nigeria and our democracy as we present to Nigeria the most competent of those running for the President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

“Our party is presenting hope. These two great Nigerians are moving the party forward. These two Nigerians will move the country forward. We have a balanced ticket that can deliver Nigeria from its current situation. I call on Nigerians to vote for this team that would rescue Nigeria,” he stated.

Also speaking, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state who spoke on behalf of the Governors of PDP said Atiku and Okowa were two outstanding Nigerians that would reset the country for the good of the youths.





“We assure you that once the team of PDP comes to power, we would change the narratives. You can move freely in Nigeria and there is no more harassment,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host governor and the chairman President Campaign Council, Mr Udom Emmanuel stated t it was only Atiku that can rescue the country from her present condition.

“The campaigns to restore Nigeria, revitalise the gains and growth of our prosperity, even the parts of our unity that have been fractured, and restore hope and faith in our common dreams and aspirations begin today.

“Poverty today has gotten to misery indices. When PDP handed over power, the exchange rate was N186 to a dollar. Today, the exchange rate is almost N800 to a dollar. When PDP handed over power, Nigeria had the largest economy in entire Africa, today, all those indices have been battered.

“Today, we want to flag off the hope for Nigeria, we want to flag off the rescue mission to Nigeria, we want to flag off the restoration mood to Nigeria. We want to tell Nigerians, the ship is beginning to sail today, we want to tell Nigerians, the train is moving today”. Gov. Emmanuel urged.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the party’s presidential flag to the candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Presenting the flag, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Ayu said the flag was a symbol of victory, expressing the hope that the whole country was behind the candidate and will give him victory in 2023.

A total of eight PDP governors were in attendance while five were conspicuously missing including the governor of River State, Nyesome Wike.

