The Management of the University of Benin (Uniben), Edo State, has advised its students, parents and the general public to disregard the social media circulation, purporting the Institution to be resuming academic activities on October 20, 2022.

The School Management who gave the advice through a statement issued yesterday in Benin by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benedicta Ehanire, PhD, described the October 20 resumption of the school as false and lacking the truth.

Ehanire maintained that Uniben Management has not announced any date for its academic resumption, hence, the need for the public to ignore the social media information.

The state read in part: “The Management of the University of Benin has described as false, information being circulated in the social media that the Institution is set to resume academic activities on October 20, 2022.

“Management advises students, parents and the public to disregard such information as the University has not announced any date for resumption,” Ehanire said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dogara-Led APC Northern Christians Meet Muslim Brothers, To Adopt Pan-Nigeria Political Platform

NORTHERN Christian leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)…

Nigeria’s Prennial Flooding And Effect Of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

IN mid-September this year, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a warning that up to 13 states in Nigeria would experience flooding…

Uniben debunks October 20 resumption date

NLC Writes Ngige To Withdraw CONUA, NAMDA Certificates

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to respect the stipulations of the Trade Unions Act regarding registration of new trade union where one already exists by withdrawing the certificates of registration…

Uniben debunks October 20 resumption date