PDP guber candidates give indications rift between Atiku, Wike has been resolved

The candidates have disclosed that the internal crisis in the party involving the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been resolved.

Seventeen of them were in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday night, and met with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumuepirikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The governorship candidate of Kaduna State, Isa Mohammed Bashiru, gave the indication, Wednesday while speaking to journalists on the close door meeting the candidates with Wike in his residence Tuesday night.

He was accompanied on the visit with governorship candidates were from Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina and 13 other states.

It was gathered that their meeting lasted for over two hours and had no media coverage.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, after the meeting, Bashiru said they were hopeful of the outcome of their meeting.

He said the meeting bordered on the party’s internal crisis, which details wouldn’t be made public.

According to him they would meet with the National Working Committee of PDP to take a decision on the matter.

He said, “The talk was fruitful, open discussion with all sincerity. And we are home and drive. We met and discussed on issues that borders on the situation within the party. And internal matter is not what for you to get details into. But, we are through.

“We have discussed with the presidential candidate. We are here with our brother and friend, Wike. And issues that border on what has happened have been sorted out. The issue is being resolved as far as I am concerned.

“We have heard from both sides and we are going to meet with the National Working Committee to take a decision.”

