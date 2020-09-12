Gunmen abduct 33-year-old businesswoman in Delta

Gunmen have kidnapped a woman identified as Mrs Akpezi Okpidi in Ughelli town, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m on Saturday when the victim was said to be headed for her shop at Otovwodo, a suburb of Ughelli.

The 33-year-old victim was reportedly ambushed while driving on her Honda car and whisked away along the Ughelli Township Stadium axis of the community.

Sources said she was whisked away by the hoodlums in a black tinted GLK Benz and drove through the Ughelli/Patani Expressway to an unknown destination.

As of the time of filing the report, it could not be ascertained if the assailants had established contact with family members of the victim.

Meanwhile, The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, was yet to reply to a text message requesting confirmation of the abduction.

