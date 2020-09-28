PDP condemns Akeredolu’s ‘enemy for life’ comment on Mimiko, Kumuyi

The PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election has strongly condemned what is observed as the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s recourse to “hate comments against patriotic leaders and citizens of Ondo state over the consensus by the people to replace him with the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.”

Making the condemnation in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Kola Ologbondiyan, Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, the PDP campaign said it was shocked by the latest of such hate comments, wherein the Akeredolu, on national television on Sunday, declared key Ondo citizens as his “enemies for life” for, according to the party, rejecting him and his party, the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship elections.

The statement added: “Akeredolu’s statement that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge, Seyinde Kumuyi ‘are my enemies for life because they chose to support someone else. I hope God will forgive me’ is an irresponsible hate speech and the highest form of political terrorism in our national contemporary history, which must be condemned by all.

“We know that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have become deflated and overwhelmed by the massive support for Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP across the state, but it is indeed unfortunate that the Governor can toe such ungodly path in his desperation to cling to power despite being rejected by his people due to his failures.

“It is equally unfortunate that even as a Christian, Governor Akeredolu had decided to tread a course that is totally against the tenets of the holy book, to name others ‘enemies for life’ because of blind desperation to hold on to office.

“This is akin to the desperation exhibited by the biblical rejected Cain, who slew his brother, Abel, out of envy for being more preferred because of his good works.

“Our party can also relate this to the desperation with which Governor Akeredolu and his agents have been hounding the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, including their attempt on his life at Oba-Akoko, just because the people had accepted him.

“Furthermore, Nigerians now better understand why Governor Akeredolu has refused to serve the people of Ondo state; because he sees them as ‘enemies for life.’ This explains why Governor Akeredolu and his party the APC have been imposing heavy taxes, increasing levies and fees and taking all manner of steps to make life miserable for the people.

“Our campaign wants Governor Akeredolu to note that the Ondo people cannot be cowed by his enmity towards them. Ondo state belongs to the people and Governor Akeredolu cannot intimidate anybody to submission.”

The PDP counselled Akeredolu to “look around and see that he is now standing alone. He should realize that no serious Ondo leader is still with him and quietly accept the fact of his rejection by the people ahead of the October 10, 2020 election. “

