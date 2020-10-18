Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 20 Local Government Council Chairmanship seats in the council elections conducted on Saturday.

The party also won all the 320 councillorship seats to make it a total and clean sweep for the party.

The declaration of the winners of the election was done on Sunday by the Chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Dahiru Tata, who said that the election was hitch-free devoid of political unrest.

Dahiru Tata added that his Commission afforded all the candidates and their political parties a level playing field stressing that aside from the normal minor logistical issues, the election was fair, credible and acceptable.

The BASIEC Chairman then admonished the winners to be magnanimous on victory and carry others along considering the fact that they were all aspiring to serve the same people.

The Electoral Commission Chairman thereafter presented certificates of return to all the winners and their Deputies in fulfilling the Electoral laws and regulations.

The elected Chairmen are: Yusuf Garba – Alkaleri; Muhammad BabaMa’aji – Bauchi; Iliya Habila – Bogoro; Waziri Ayuba – Dambam; Mahmud Bello – Darazo and Muhammad Suleiman – Dass.

Others are :Babayo Kasuwa – Gamawa; Dayabu Dariya – Ganjuwa; Usama Saleh – Giade; Abdullahi Maigari – Itas/Gadau; Samaila Jarma – Jama’are; Abdullahi Kuda – Katagum and Garba Musa – Kirfi.

Also elected are: Abubakar Muhammad – Misau; Mahmud Hassan – Ningi; Mahmud Abbaa – Shira; Danjuma Mazadu – Tafawa Balewa; Adamu Babanyaro – Toro; Adamu Muhammad – Warji and Yahuza Abdulkadir – Zaki.

